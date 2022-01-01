We Are Believers in Animal Dignity, Value, and Justice

Bringing Quality Care to All Pet Owners
After several years of planning, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is excited to offer care to all pet owners. With their state-of-the-art facility, they will provide care to animals. With low-cost options available, financial concerns will no longer be a barrier when it comes to providing your pet with the medical care they need.
We Are Their Voice
Our goal is to be the ones who always speak up for the cause of animal welfare. We want all of Dayton to add their voices to ours – so we can all be advocates for animal care in our community.
Volunteer
Whether it’s hands-on activities with our pets, clerical support, or events and education participation, we have a place for you.
Foster a Pet
Open your home as a foster family. Give an animal a safe, loving temporary home with one-on-one care until that pet is ready for adoption.
Our Programs
The unconditional love that animals give deserves unconditional care when it comes to keeping them safe, healthy, and loved.
Give A Hound A Hoppy Home
April 9, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Dog Adoption Event
April 10, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Find a Home
April 16, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm